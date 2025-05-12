Search for missing 15-year-old in Calhoun County stretches to one week

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are asking for your help to find a teenager who has not been seen in a week after walking away from his school.

Glenn Brown was last seen leaving Pennfield High School last Tuesday, May 7. The 15-year-old went into a wooded area next to the school. Deputies from Calhoun County scoured the area, but have not found him.

In the week since he walked away, Glenn has not contacted his family or friends. He does not have a cell phone, according to deputies.

Glenn is approximately 4-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing roughly 90 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on where Glenn is should contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (269) 781-0880. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

