"I love you and come home. We miss you."; Pennfield township teen still missing after day long search

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities and volunteers spent Tuesday afternoon searching for Glenn Brown, a 15-year-old from Pennfield High School who went missing on May 7.

This isn't the first time the teenager has disappeared, but it's the longest he's been away, prompting his family to seek public assistance.

Glenn's stepdad, Mike Music, described him as a "pretty normal teenager" and highlighted his history of running away. "This is either the 13th or 14th time in the past four years. We'll find him on the other side of town or down the road; it all varies," Music said.

Though Glenn is typically found within hours or days, this latest disappearance has sparked concern. Sheriff Steven Hinkley of Calhoun County noted, "He had some minor trouble at school, and he was upset...this is consistent with him."

While the school declined to comment on the incident, they extended well wishes, stating, "It is with deep concern and a heavy heart that I address our community today regarding one of our students, Glenn Brown, a valued member of our school family" said Super Intendent Stephani Lemmer. "Glenn was reported missing on May 7th, and since then, our district has been working closely with local law enforcement and Glen's family to support all efforts to locate him and ensure his safe return. We are fully cooperating with the investigation and have mobilized all necessary resources to assist in any way we can. Our thoughts are with Glenn’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We recognize the worry and uncertainty this situation has caused, not just for Glen’s family, but for our entire school community. Counseling and support services are available for any student or staff member who may need them."

Glenn has been reportedly spotted twice since his disappearance. Sheriff Hinkley expressed gratitude for community support, noting Glenn was seen on a Ring camera near M-78 and M-66.

Mike Music has a heartfelt message for Glenn: "I love you and come home. We miss you. We just want you back safe."

Missing persons posters are circulating, and those with information are urged to contact Lt. Benjamin Hess at 269-781-0880 or the anonymous tip line at 269-964-3888

