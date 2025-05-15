Missing Pennfield township teen spotted on train headed to Chicago

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Glenn Brown, the missing 15-year old from Pennfield Township has been sighted on a train headed to Chicago, according to the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office.

Glenn, was reported missing on May 7th after leaving Pennfield High School, after deputies and the community led multiple search parties throughout the week following his disappearance.

A confirmed sighting identified Glenn on a train headed to Chicago, with one witness confirming that they saw the teen arrive in the city.

The information has been shared with authorities in the area, with law enforcement in Illinois continuing the search for Glenn.

At this time the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office has discontinued its local search operations for the 15 year old, but are still committed to assisting partner agencies in the search for Glenn.

The Sheriff's Office is asking if you have any information on the whereabouts of the teen, or contact with him, reach out to Lieutenant Benjamin Hess at 269-781-0880 or submit an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

