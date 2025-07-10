Report: Italian candymaker may acquire Battle Creek-based WK Kellogg

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek-based WK Kellogg could have a new owner soon.

The Wall Street Journal reports Italian-based Ferrero, maker of Nutella, is near acquiring Kellogg for nearly $3 billion.

Shares of cereal maker WK Kellogg surged on Wednesday after the report was released.

Back in 2022, Kellogg announced it plan to split into separate companies. In 2023 it announced North American operations would be headed by WK Kellogg Co, focusing on ceral brands, and the global company would be called Kellanova, focusing on snacks, international cereal brands, and plant based-foods.

At this point, it is unclear how the acquisition will impact operations in West Michigan.

