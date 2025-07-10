Battle Creek leaders react to planned sale of W.K. Kellogg Company

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — In the wake of the announcement that an iconic West Michigan company could be sold, the city where it made its name says it is hopeful the local impact of the deal will be minimal.

The Ferrero Group, which owns brands like Nutella and Butterfinger, announced Thursday it is acquiring WK Kellogg Co. for approximately $3.1 billion.

Calhoun Italian candymaker Ferrero may soon acquire Battle Creek-based WK Kellogg Kathryn Havrilla

The deal prompted questions about what will happen to the company's Battle Creek facilities. Questions echoed by city leaders.

“W.K. Kellogg Co. has shown a strong commitment to Battle Creek since its formation,” said Interim Battle Creek City Manager Ted Dearing. “We are hopeful that this commitment will continue under Ferrero’s ownership.”

“We welcome Ferrero to Battle Creek,” said Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke. “We look forward to building a strong, long-term relationship that supports their success and secures their presence in our community for years to come.”

While it is not clear what impact the sale could have on facilities in West Michigan, the city manager and mayor both said they look forward to learning more details.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube