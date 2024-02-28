Clean up, investigation underway after tornado spotted in Calhoun County

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After storms raged across southern Michigan, the National Weather Service will be investigating the size and scope, road and power crews are working to get things back up and running, while homeowners begin the arduous task of cleaning up.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office trained spotters reported seeing a tornado at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Deputies, Michigan State Police Troopers, and Marengo Township Firefighters first noted significant damage near L Drive North and 19 Mile Rd in Lee Township. Reports show it may have moved northeast from 17 1/2 Mile Rd toward 24 mile Rd in Marengo Township.

Roads are starting to re-open, but caution is advised as damage is widespread, including downed trees and powerlines, debris, and damage to homes and buildings.

The National Weather Service will be investigating in the coming days to fully understand the scope of the storm. FOX 17 will update our coverage as information becomes available.

You can self-report property damage with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Division to help assess the overall impact on the community. These assessments can help determine emergency declarations and funding even months later.

So far no injuries have been reported.