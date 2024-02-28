Rare February record warmth spawns tornado and golf ball size hail

WEST MICHIGAN - After hitting record high temperatures ever in the month of February...70s for the first time...it was followed just hours later by at least one confirmed tornado and golf ball size hail.

According to the National Weather Service, trained spotters confirmed a tornado touchdown about five miles north-northeast of Marshall in Calhoun County at around 12:35 A.M Wednesday morning. The attached image to this story shows our FOX 17 velocity data with the colors in green coming toward the radar site, and the colors in red moving away. When these two colors are next to each other, it gives indication that rotation is occurring within the storm. Meteorologists refer to this area as a velocity couplet. A tornado warning was in effect at the time, and our FOX 17 Meteorologists were tracking rotation several minutes before the official touchdown and confirmation.

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service will likely be conducting a damage survey analysis sometime on Wednesday to determine where the exact path was, the damage that was done, and the strength of the tornado or EF rating. The tightness of the velocity couplet and length that is was visible on radar, leads us to believe it may have been on the ground for a much longer time frame, but just wasn't confirmed or spotted until it reached the area north/east of Marshall. Keep in mind, it may have been rain-wrapped...making it more difficult to see, plus it was at night. See additional velocity images below BEFORE reaching Marshall. Note the time stamp on the banner at the top of each image and the bright red/green on each image.

FOX 17

FOX 17

FOX 17

FOX 17

We also had reports of golf ball size hail in/around the Battle Creek area and Brownlee Park. That equates to 1.75" in diameter. While the severe portion of this storm exited our area by 1 A.M., part two will be a significant blast of bitterly cold air, perhaps a flash freeze in some spots, snow showers, and windy conditions! We expect temperatures much of today to be in the teens and 20s, with wind chills in the single digits at times. Lake effect snow showers, especially along/west of U.S. 131, may create slick spots today with temperatures plummeting below freezing and a quick couple inches of snow. Elsewhere, wind advisories have been posted with gusts up to 45/50 mph through much of the day.

