Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

US-131 ramp to I-96 reopens

Road repairs to close lanes and ramps on I-96 at US-131
Fox 17 Archives
I-96 over US-131 (MDOT cam image)
Road repairs to close lanes and ramps on I-96 at US-131
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers who pass through Grand Rapids have one less headache to deal with in 2024. The ramps from northbound US-131 to I-96 and Alpine Avenue are back open.

After months of work, the ramps opened Friday, lifting a blockage that required a number of different detours.

While the ramps are open, there are still some restrictions in place. The two-lane ramp is currently limited to one lane, as crews continue the finishing touches. Also, the ramp from Alpine Avenue to I-96 eastbound remains closed through November 15.

The bridge repair project was first announced to be a one-month project, but even before repairs began the schedule was revised to extend until September 13. But as that date grew close, contractors told MDOT they needed a couple of extra weeks. So a new finish date was set for September 30.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.