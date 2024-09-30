US-131 ramp to I-96 reopens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers who pass through Grand Rapids have one less headache to deal with in 2024. The ramps from northbound US-131 to I-96 and Alpine Avenue are back open.

After months of work, the ramps opened Friday, lifting a blockage that required a number of different detours.

While the ramps are open, there are still some restrictions in place. The two-lane ramp is currently limited to one lane, as crews continue the finishing touches. Also, the ramp from Alpine Avenue to I-96 eastbound remains closed through November 15.

The bridge repair project was first announced to be a one-month project, but even before repairs began the schedule was revised to extend until September 13. But as that date grew close, contractors told MDOT they needed a couple of extra weeks. So a new finish date was set for September 30.

