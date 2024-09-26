DELAY: Opening of ramp connecting US-131 NB to I-96 moved to Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After months of detours and delays, the ramp from US-131 northbound to I-96 will be open again Friday, September 27, at 9 a.m.

The date and time for the reopening was delayed from plans posted earlier this week.

Life won’t be perfect when the ramp opens.

The two-lane ramp will be reduced to one lane from the moment it is reopened through November 15.

The ramp also connects drivers from northbound US-131 to Alpine Avenue northbound, so that access will be available once again.

But the ramp from northbound and southbound Alpine Avenue to I-96 eastbound – closed since spring – will not be reopened until November 15.

The bridge repair project was first announced to be a one-month project, but even before repairs began the schedule was revised to extend until September 13. But as that date grew close, contractors told MDOT they needed a couple of extra weeks. So a new finish date was set for September 30.

So, if you’re the kind of person who looks on the bright side, you could say the ramp is reopening early.

