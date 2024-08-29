Ramp project on US-131 to I-96 is not likely to be finished on time

WALKER, Mich. — It appears that the bridge repair that has closed the ramp from US-131 northbound to I-96 since April will not be finished by the announced date of September 13.

The Michigan Department of Transportation tell us the project is about two weeks behind schedule.

The project has been a particular irritant for drivers who are accustomed to having quick access to two directions of I-96 by using a single ramp from US-131. The detour requires continuing on 131 to exit at West River Drive and re-enter US-131 southbound for access to I-96.

The detour has frequently involved delays at two traffic signals, backups on the exit ramp, and backups on southbound 131 due to the increased on-ramp traffic.

There have also been regular backups on the exit ramp to Ann Street.

