Search party combs through White Pine Trail in search of missing teen

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A search party was held Monday night to look for 17-year-old Penelope “Penny” Wise, who went missing out of Cedar Springs May 31.

Penny was last spotted on surveillance footage taken near the White Pine Trail near Rockford. That’s about six miles from Penny’s home.

Deputies have told us there’s no reason to suspect foul play. Penny is believed to have left home on her own accord.

Dozens met Monday night to try and find her, or at least find evidence of where she went. They searched primarily along the White Pine Trail.

Mishael, Penny’s mother, led Monday night’s search effort.

“Keep spreading the word; keep getting her picture out there; keep posting keep sharing. When you're out and about, just look for her,” says Mishael. “She’s a great kid and we just want her home.”

If you know where Penny is, please call the Kent County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

There's a $1,000 reward offered for information leading detectives to Penny’s whereabouts.

