Deputies: Cedar Springs teen missing since Friday

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Kent County deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of Cedar Springs.

Penelope “Penny” Wise, 17, was last seen leaving home Friday, May 31 near Morley Park at roughly 6 p.m., according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told Penelope wore a flannel shirt when she went missing. She may be wearing jeans or shorts.

KCSO describes Penelope as five feet tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has blond hair and wears braces.

Those with knowledge of Penelope’s whereabouts are urged to connect with law enforcement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube