$1,000 reward offered for missing Cedar Springs teen

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Silent Observer is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading authorities to a Cedar Springs teen who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Penelope “Penny” Wise, 17, has been missing since Friday, May 31, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). She was last seen near Morley Park at around 6 p.m.

Initial reports said she was wearing a flannel shirt and jeans or shorts, but a recent video shows her wearing a pink tank top and shorts.

Surveillance video of Penelope Wise on May 31 - Courtesy Kent County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say Penny is five feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

If you know where she is, please connect with KCSO by calling 616-632-6125 before 5 p.m. or 616-632-6100 after hours. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

READ MORE: Video of missing teen found, image released

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube