UPDATE: Video of missing teen found, image released

Kent County Sheriff’s Office shared an updated description of missing Cedar Springs teen, Penelope Wise.

They released an image from surveillance video Friday morning and tell FOX 17 she was wearing a pink tank top and shorts.

In the image, her hair appears to be down and she is carrying a dark-colored object that could be a purse or a bag of some sort.

Kent Co Sheriff's Office Penelope Wise last known outfit May 31 surveillance video from Kent Co Sheriff's Office

The video was taken on Rockford Park Dr around the time she was last reported seen, May 31 at 6 p.m.

Penelope went missing from the Morley Park area, according to the initial report— over 5 miles from where the video was taken.

If you have any information on where Penelope could be, please reach out to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6100.