Search for Penelope Wise continues more than a month after last sighting

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's Deputies searching for Penelope Wise revealed a new last-known location from the night she disappeared.

The 17-year-old was spotted on surveillance footage walking alone near the Corner Bar in Rockford around midnight, Saturday, June 1. It's the last time she was captured by cameras.

Wise went missing on May 31 after leaving her home in Cedar Springs around 6 p.m.

A home surveillance camera on Rockford Park Drive recorded her walking down the street minutes later. The video shows her wearing a pink tank top and shorts.

Surveillance video of Penelope Wise on May 31 - Courtesy Kent County Sheriff's Office

No other sightings have been reported, and where the teen went to and what happened to her remains a mystery.

Family, friends, and concerned strangers have held searches from Cedar Springs to Rockford.

Investigators tell FOX 17 the images from the Corner Bar are not being made public because the footage is in infrared.

Wise is five feet tall, weighing around 120 pounds with blond hair and braces.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to her location.

If you have information about Penelope’s whereabouts, please reach out to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office using their online tip website or by calling 616-632-6125. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.