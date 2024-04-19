Retired MSP detective analyzes deadly interaction between man, police

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A retired Michigan State Police detective says the deadly interaction between a wanted man and police task force on Wednesday was not justified.

FOX 17 spoke with Lewis Langham, a professor emeritus at Cooley Law School and retired MSP detective lieutenant on Friday, April 19, two days after Samuel Sterling was hit by an unmarked police cruiser during an attempt to arrest him. Sterling, who was absconding from conditions of his probation, later died from his injuries.

"The officers in this particular case... they weren't justified in using deadly force," said Langham. "This is the situation you have to look at an automobile, firearm, I mean, all those things could be considered deadly weapons."

Langham went on to say he doesn't believe officers intended to strike Sterling with the vehicle. "There probably was any wasn't any intent to hit the individual was probably more to cut the individual off."

"You have to assume that there was no intent to hit Mr. Sterling."

While Sterling's felony convictions were for non-violent crimes, Langham says officers treat all suspects on the run with the same level of caution.

"You never know when someone may be in a situation where I just don't want to go back to prison or to jail and decide to harm you. So you treat these things as though everyone is considered, you know, somewhat dangerous and armed, because you never know when someone's going to or how someone's going to react in these situations."

"Police officers are going to always make that assumption that that party could have a firearm, the same as a traffic stop for speeding. So you're always going to be on guard for those things."

"I can pretty much rest assured unless we hear something different, that there was probably no intent on the part of law enforcement for sure to strike him," said Langham. "This is not a situation where deadly force would have been justified by any stretch of the imagination."

Langham also addressed whether officers went too far in their use of a cruiser in a busy retail area.

"[Officers] always, always are trained and have to consider whether the population the pursuit, are they doing it in a congested area? Are there other people around? And if so, you know, what factors are you taking to mitigate any damages or to mitigate any one being injured,"said Langham. "But that doesn't mean accidents can happen, even though you're doing it in a safe manner."

When asked by FOX 17 if he knew of a Michigan State Police policy regarding on-foot pursuits, Langham said there is not one.

"There's really no major policy on that it really doesn't need to be a policy on something of this nature, because it's kind of hard to predict what individuals are going to do in situations like this," said Langham. "It does not have to be a policy on that. But I wouldn't be surprised if there's an actual policy that actually puts into policy whatever pursuits you do or conduct it must be done in a safe manner. That's a given it whether it's in writing or not, that is a given that officers understand that whatever it is, and actions they take that it must be done in a safe manner, with the public's concern and safety in their in their forethought."

As for whether the officer could face criminal charges for Sterling's death, Langham says it's unlikely.

"The prosecutor would have to show and would want to show that there was an intent to create great bodily harm or death, which is what occurred," said Langham. "That standard is would be extremely difficult to meet. Unless unless there was some audio somewhere where the officer is saying, 'I've got him him then and I'm going to hit him.'"

Langham emphasized that while we can speculate on what happened, we won't be able to make a complete judgment until more information is released.

"We can only wait for the investigation to wrap up."

