Prosecutors: Man sentenced for father's death, injuring deputy in Gaines Twp.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County man accused of killing his father and injuring a deputy in Gaines Township last year has been sentenced.

The incident reportedly occurred April 21, 2022 when deputies say 49-year-old Aung Myint Tun was found dead inside his home with an apparent gunshot wound.

While investigations took place, 18-year-old Htet Walar Tun — the victim’s son — drove up to the home. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says they made contact with Htet, who refused to step outside the vehicle.

A struggle over “an assault-style weapon” ensued, which ended with Detective Nathan Stanton sustaining injuries to the hand.

Court documents say Htet’s mother, who resided in California at the time, called authorities to request a welfare check after Htet said, “Dad was dead and bloody in the basement” during a phone call. That welfare check resulted in the discovery of Aung’s body.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says Htet, now 19, was sentenced Thursday to 23–100 years on a second-degree murder charge, two years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two to four years for resisting and assaulting an officer. He is credited for 407 days already served.

