'Dad is dead and bloody': 18-year-old charged with killing father was waiting for mom to move from California

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The 18-year-old facing charges for the murder of his father was waiting for his mother to join the family from California at the time of the alleged crime.

Htet Walar Tun is facing an open murder charge in the shooting death of his father, 49-year-old Aung Myint Tun.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says deputies were called to a home the pair shared on Sunbrook Drive to check on a person around 2 p.m. on Thursday — inside, they found Aung Myint Tun dead from a gunshot wound.

He is also facing another eight felony charges for a confrontation with deputies shortly after his dad's body was discovered— discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing injury, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer causing injury, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

In court on Monday, Tun entered a not guilty plea on all counts.

“He is attending an online high school at this time, so he is not employed because he is in school full-time," Tun's lawyer said in court.

"He's not on parole or probation, Your Honor. He's indicated that he has had some contact with the juvenile system.”

His bond was set at $1,000,000 cash/surety.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 Monday shed a bit more light on what lead up to the discovery of the elder Tun's body. We are choosing not to reveal the name of Htet Tun's mother.

"[Mother's Name] is living in California and her son and husband are currently living at the Sunbrook address. They are in the process of moving to Michigan and arranging jobs and living situations," a court affidavit read.

The mother called police in Kent County to perform a welfare check on her husband after her son allegedly told her over the phone that "dad was dead and bloody in the basement".

If convicted on all counts, Tun could face life behind bars.

Investigators claim in court documents that Tun admitted to "shooting his father twice while in the basement of the residence" during an interview held after his arrest.

On October 29, 2021, Htet Tun was arrested on a felony firearms charge.

He was 17-years-old at the time of that arrest, so little information is available about what exactly he is accused of in that incident.

Tun will be back in court on May 16.

Detectives were dispatched to the home to investigate the suspicious death. While they were investigating, the sheriff’s office says the victim’s 18-year-old son Htet Walar Tun drove up to the front of the home.

Kent County detectives made contact with Htet but say he refused to unlock the door and exit the vehicle.

