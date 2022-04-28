Deputy shot in hand during homicide investigation

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A sheriff's deputy was shot while investigating a homicide in a residential part of Gaines Township on Thursday, April 28.

Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young told FOX 17 deputies were dispatched to a home on Sunbrook Drive near Eastern Avenue around 2 p.m. Inside they found the body of a man. Detectives arrived to take over the investigation.

While securing the crime scene, a 19-year-old man pulled up to the home. Detectives noticed he was armed with a rifle, and a struggle over the gun began shortly after.

During the struggled, the rifle discharged, and the deputy was shot in the hand.

Other officers took the deputy to U of M West Metro Hosptial. He is reportedly in good condition.

"As the sheriff, I get a call like this, my heart about stop for a second very blessed that this deputy is okay," said Sheriff LaJoye-Young. "I'm glad that they were able to take him into custody without further injury to anybody. Obviously, this is the best case scenario if this kind of incident is going to happen. But it's it's difficult."

The 19-year-old suspect is in custody.

It is not clear if there is any connection between the suspect and the man found dead.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update this article as new details are confirmed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube