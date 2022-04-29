WATCH: Bodycam footage shows 18-year-old murder suspect, Kent Co. detective fighting for control of gun

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old from Kent County accused of murdering his father and injuring a detective during a struggle over a rifle has been identified.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Sunbrook Drive to check on a person around 2 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies found 49-year-old Aung Myint Tun dead from a gunshot wound inside the home.

Detectives were called to the home to investigate the suspicious death. While detectives were investigating, the sheriff’s office says the victim’s 18-year-old son Htet Walar Tun drove up to the front of the home.

Kent County detectives made contact with Htet but say he refused to unlock the door and exit the vehicle.

That’s when the sheriff’s office says detectives opened up the driver’s door and saw a rifle next to Htet. According to the sheriff’s office, Htet then grabbed the weapon and several detectives entered the vehicle to try to secure the gun.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says Detective Nathan Stanton grabbed the barrel of the gun to prevent Htet from pointing it at anyone. That’s when detectives say Htet fired a round causing a muzzle blast injury to Stanton’s hand.

The sheriff's office released dashcam footage of the struggle on Friday.

Body cam footage released after 18-year-old accused of murdering father, assaulting Kent County detective

Stanton, who’s been with the department for four years, was taken to the hospital by law enforcement. He has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Htet was taken into custody without further incident on charges of open murder, felonious assault and assault on a police officer. He has not been arranged yet.

