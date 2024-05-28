Prosecutor to announce decision on charges in Riley Doggett's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office is set to announce a decision on charges in the death of Riley Doggett.

Prosecutor Christopher Becker says he will reveal his evaluation of the investigation on the death of the 17-year-old later this afternoon.

Riley Doggett died Thursday May 9, after suffering injuries in a police chase he was involved in on Monday, April 8.

Prosecutor Becker is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

What Lead Up to Riley Doggett's Death?

On April 8, deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office initiated a vehicle pursuit with a vehicle that Doggett and another individual were inside.

Investigators say the vehicle was stolen.

At some point, their vehicle went off the road near Division Avenue and 32nd Street in Wyoming, hitting a number of parked cars.

Two people jumped out of the stolen vehicle and ran. One of them was Doggett, who was then struck by a cruiser.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital. His family telling FOX 17 the teenager suffered injuries to his head.

He would end up dying from his injuries at 10:42 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

"Every single police officer, including the one that ran over and killed my client, when they get on that witness stand, when I call them as a witness, they will admit to you that simply because he's running away, it does not give them the right to use deadly force," Johnson said.

"Using a car against a pedestrian is deadly force under the law. Can't do it."

An obituary prepared by his family reads, "Riley was a loving and very loyal son, brother, and friend. Riley's love was unconditional and what he would do for the ones he loved had no limits. Riley loved to dance, play sports and play the game with his little sister and friends. Riley loved being with his friends and his family, especially his older brother and his nephews."

"Riley was someone you could call anytime you needed help, whether it was to mow the lawn, sit in silence with you or crack jokes all day to ease your mind and make you laugh."

Becker's decision on the case comes aftertelling FOX 17 police had completed their investigation just last week.

