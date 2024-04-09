Suspect in stolen vehicle pursuit injured when hit by deputy's cruiser

WYOMING, Mich. — A pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with two suspects in custody, including one injured during a collision with a deputy's cruiser.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says deputies located a stolen vehicle believed to be tied to several crimes across the county.

Despite being ordered to pull over, the driver of the vehicle continued moving, setting off a brief pursuit. Deputies say the driver went off the road near Division Avenue and 32nd Street in Wyoming, hitting several parked cars.

The two people inside jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving. One of the suspects was hit by a Sheriff's Office cruiser and left with serious injuries. That person was taken to the hospital.

The other suspect was taken into custody.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says it asked Michigan State Police to investigate the incident.

