Teen hit by deputy's vehicle has died

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old who was hit by a Kent County Sheriff's Office cruiser last month has died.

Ven Johnson confirms to FOX 17 that Riley Doggett has passed away. The attorney is representing Doggett's family.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office previously said the teen was in a stolen car being pursued by deputies on Monday, April 8. The stolen vehicle went off the road near Division Avenue and 32nd Street in Wyoming, hitting a number of parked cars. Two people from the stolen car got out and ran. One of them was Doggett, who was struck by a cruiser.

Doggett was hospitalized that day. Family said he suffered injuries to his head.

READ MORE: Loved ones gather to pray for teenager hit by deputy vehicle

"I wish they would have done literally anything. I wish they would have tased him. Chased him. Anything other than a car. Any injury other than his head, honestly," Taylor Daniels, the sister of Riley Doggett, previously told FOX 17.

Family has requested that dash camera video from the chase be released.

In a statement on April 23, the Sheriff's Office clarified that Doggett was unintentionally hit.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube