Mother killed in Silver Lake crash to be laid to rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The woman killed in a crash at Silver Lake State Park on Memorial Day weekend will be laid to rest this month.

Kadie Price's family shared details for a celebration of life service for the 33-year-old and expressed thanks to the community's support in the wake of her passing.

"Our family is truly grateful and humbled by the outpouring of support," the family statement said. "We all knew Kadie as a loving wife and fierce momma bear, but she was also an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter, auntie, niece, and cousin. The greatest gift is family and Kadie made that her number one priority. Her world revolved around her kids. Many of us are going to try and help fill that void, but we all know a momma's love is irreplaceable. For all the special moms out there, get out from behind the camera and get in those pictures with your kids. It may be all they have left of you someday. Please keep the McCool and Price families in your prayers."

Price died Sunday, May 26 after a Jeep went out of control at the state park's drag strip area. Family says Kadie heroically pushed her 2-year-old daughter out of the way, knowing she'd be hit.

The crash remains under investigation by the Oceana County Sheriff's Office.

Family of Kadie Price Kadie Price in an undated photo.

According to the announcement on the services for Kadie, she attended Caro High School and then Grand Valley State University, where she met her future husband. The couple married in 2017 and had two children, ages 6 and 2.

A visitation for family and friends is set for Wednesday, June 12 with a celebration of life service at Ada Bible Church's East Paris campus on Thursday, June 13.

Anyone wishing to support the family can make a contribution to the fundraiser set up to support Kadie's two children.

