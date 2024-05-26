Oceana Co. Sheriff: Mother dies saving 2-year-old daughter during accident near Silver Lake State Park

GOLDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Oceana County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal dune accident, where a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle around 11:37 a.m. Sunday.

The victim in this incident was identified as 33-year-old Kadie Price from Pierson, Michigan.

This incident occurred on the “Drag Strip” area of the Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes in the Vehicle Scramble Area. According to the press release, this is in Golden Township of Oceana County.

The following message was stated in the Oceana County Sheriff's Office Report:

On the above listed time and date, Kadie Price and her family were outside of their vehicle to watch the action at the Drag Strip on the Silver Lake Sand Dunes. While they were watching, a Jeep CJ was racing North bound on the drag strip. As the Jeep accelerated rapidly, it lost control. When the Jeep lost control, it veered off the drag strip towards where the Price family was watching. The Jeep struck the Price’s family vehicle, which then struck Kadie. Just prior to her being struck she was able to push her 2-year-old daughter out of harm’s way, very likely saving her daughter from serious injury or worse.





Several bystanders attempted to assist Kadie, as did Oceana County Deputies, Silver Lake State Park Rangers, and staff. First aid was unfortunately unsuccessful. Kadie Price did pass away from her injuries sustained during this crash. The investigation is open and will continue. Oceana County Sheriff's Office

The driver of the Jeep is being identified as a 64-year-old Michigan man. His name is not being released at this time pending further investigation.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Silver Lake State Park Staff, Michigan DNR Officers, Mason County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigators, Life Ambulance Staff and Hart Fire Department.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office is hoping that West Michigan will, "please keep the Price family in your prayers."

