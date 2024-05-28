Watch Now
'Thank you for honoring Kadie's memory'

How to support family of mom who died saving her daughter
Kadie Price
Family of Kadie Price
Kadie Price
Posted at 9:24 AM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 09:30:11-04

In the wake of unimaginable tragedy, the community is pulling together.

Kadie Price died Memorial Day Weekend near Silver Lake State Park, shoving her two-year-old daughter out of the way of an out-of-control Jeep.

A spokesperson for the family told FOX 17 a GiveSendGo page has been set up to support her family.

"During this difficult time, we want our community to unite and show unwavering support to the family," loved ones wrote on their behalf. "Thank you for honoring Kadie's memory with your generous contribution. Your support means more than words can express."

You can help Price's family here.

