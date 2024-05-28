In the wake of unimaginable tragedy, the community is pulling together.

Kadie Price died Memorial Day Weekend near Silver Lake State Park, shoving her two-year-old daughter out of the way of an out-of-control Jeep.

A spokesperson for the family told FOX 17 a GiveSendGo page has been set up to support her family.

"During this difficult time, we want our community to unite and show unwavering support to the family," loved ones wrote on their behalf. "Thank you for honoring Kadie's memory with your generous contribution. Your support means more than words can express."

You can help Price's family here.