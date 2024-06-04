'Freak accident': Oceana Co. sheriff offers update on fatal Silver Lake Sand Dunes crash

GOLDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On the day family announced memorial services for Kadie Price, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast told FOX 17 a possible mechanical issue on the modified Jeep that lost control might have played a major role in her death.

Mast explained how popular the Silver Lake Sand Dunes are, with close to two million visitors every year.

Oceana Co. Sheriff offers update on fatal Silver Lake Sand Dunes crash

Many of them go to watch the drag racing, which is what Price and her family were doing on May 26.

Mast said the drag racing is legal and, statistically speaking, is safe. According to Mast, the sheriff's office responds to several injuries there on a weekly basis, but rarely any fatalities. In fact, there hadn't been a single one dating back to at least the start of last season until Price's death.

That's why Mast is calling it a "freak accident."

Mast said a vehicle veered off course and crashed into the crowd of spectators, killing Price. The vehicle did have "sufficient safety features" that were also heavily modified, which is common, according to Mast.

He said speed, a loss of control and potentially that mechanical issue all contributed to the crash. Mast didn't elaborate on what might've failed on the vehicle but said alcohol is likely not a factor.

Investigators are still awaiting toxicology results on the 64-year-old driver, who Mast said is cooperating.

Mast added, "If there's anything to concentrate on, make it a mother's love."

Price, who was 33, managed to push her 2-year-old daughter out of harm's way to safety moments before impact.

Price's life will be celebrated next week. An obituary on the MKD Funeral Home website said "relatives and friends may meet the family Wednesday, June 12th from 3–8 p.m. at MKD Stegenga Funeral Chapel, 1601 Post Drive NE, Belmont."

A celebration of life will be held the following day at 11 a.m. at Ada Bible Church, 1640 E. Paris SE, Grand Rapids.

A spokesperson sent FOX 17 the below statement, provided to her by Price's family:

"Our family is truly grateful and humbled by the outpouring of support.



"We all knew Kadie as a loving wife and fierce momma bear, but she was also an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter, auntie, niece, and cousin.



"The greatest gift is family and Kadie made that her number one priority. Her world revolved around her kids. Many of us are going to try and help fill that void, but we all know a momma's love is irreplaceable. For all the special moms out there, get out from behind the camera and get in those pictures with your kids. It may be all they have left of you someday.



"Please keep the McCool and Price families in your prayers."

A GiveSendGo page has been set up to support Price's husband and two children, with more than $100,000 raised already.

As for the investigation, any charges would come from Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bizon. He told FOX 17 he doesn't have the report yet and isn't pushing for it until everything is complete, considering the seriousness of this situation.

