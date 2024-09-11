Watch Now
Michigan AG wants murder charge against ex-MSP Sgt. moved out of federal court

Brian Keely Arraignment Hearing.png
WXMI/Daren Bower
Brian Keely, a retired Michigan State Police Sergeant, sits during his arraignment hearing on June 5, 2024.
Brian Keely Arraignment Hearing.png
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General wants the case against a former Michigan State Police Trooper moved out of federal court.

The state filed a motion in U.S. District Court this week, asking the judge send the case back to Kent County.

Former MSP Sergeant Brian Keely faces charges of 2nd degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Samuel Sterling.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says Keely was at the wheel of an unmarked car when he fatally hit Sterling, who was wanted on several warrants, with his cruiser. Keely was part of a U.S. Marshals task force at the time.

The case was bound over to circuit court in August, just days before a federal judge's ruled the case should be handled in federal court. Nessel' office argues the judge erred in his decision.

A hearing in the federal case is set for Thursday, September 12.

