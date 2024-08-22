Retired MSP sergeant bound over to circuit court for 2nd-degree murder

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A retired Michigan State Police (MSP) sergeant was bound over to circuit court for the death of Samuel Sterling.

Brian Keely faces two felony counts for the death of Samuel Sterling.

A brief Zoom hearing was held Thursday afternoon in Kentwood District Court. Judge Amanda Sterkenburg ruled there is enough probable cause to move the case forward.

That decision comes after a preliminary hearing last week when we heard arguments on both sides of the case.

“For purposes of the preliminary examination, the proofs must only lead a person of ordinary prudence and caution to conscientiously entertain a reasonable belief that the defendant could be guilty,” says Judge Sterkenburg. “With that standard in mind, this court finds that there is probable cause to bind the defendant over to the circuit court on both counts charged.”

Keely was charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter April 17 incident. He was a member of a fugitive task force attempting to arrest the 25-year-old on several warrants.

Sterling ran and was hit by an unmarked cruiser. Michigan’s attorney general stated Keely was behind the wheel.

Judge Sterkenburg explained her reasoning Thursday for moving the case forward.

“There was testimony that the defendant turned the wheel of his vehicle sharply towards the defendant in the last seconds before impact,” she says. “There was testimony that there was no weapon observed on the decedent during the pursuit, and no force was used by the decedent; no other officers continued in vehicle pursuit. Therefore, there does not appear to be justification for the defendant's conduct. Reasonable minds, of course, may differ.”

Meanwhile, we are waiting for a separate decision from a federal judge. Keely’s attorneys stated Wednesday they believe the case should be tried in federal court.

Should the federal judge agree with their argument, the district court judge’s decision will be nullified.

