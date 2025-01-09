Man sentenced for New Year's Eve 2023 shooting inside Wyoming Walmart

WYOMING, Mich. — The man who opened fire inside a crowed store on New Year's Eve 2023 will spend more than a decade behind bars.

Latrell Young was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of 13 years in prison with a maximum of 22 years.

The 22-year-old was convicted in October for firing 10 shots inside the Walmart off 54th Street in Wyoming. Investigators say Young and another suspect, Camrin Carpenter, tried to steal the cell phone of another man in the store.

That victim ran, with both suspects giving chase. Police say the two were armed, but only Young fired shots. 4 bullets hit the victim, who still managed to escape the store and lose the two attackers.

A woman was also shot. Both she and the targeted victim survived.

Young and Carpenter were charged not only in the shooting, but in the robbery of a gun safe out of Ada the next week.

While Young took his case to trial, Carpenter took a plea deal. He'll serve a maximum of 5 years in prison.

