Two men charged for New Year's Eve shooting inside Wyoming Walmart

WYOMING, Mich. — More than a week after a shooting inside a West Michigan Walmart left two people hurt, investigators have arrested a pair of suspects.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says two men were formally charged Monday after allegedly opening fire inside the Walmart store on 54th Street.

Camrim Carpenter and Latrell Young were both arraigned in Wyoming District Court this morning. Police say the pair was involved in the New Year's Eve shooting; Young is accused of pulling the trigger that day.

Young faces 5 felony charges, including Assault with Intent to Murder and Discharge of a Weapon Inside of a Building. Carpenter faces 4 felony charges, including Armed Robbery and Assault with Intent to Murder.

The victims are both expected to survive.

According to Wyoming Public Safety the shooting occurred in the checkout areaat about 6 p.m. on December 31. When police arrived at the store, they found the injured woman. She was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital. While police investigated the shooting, the male victim arrived at a hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicated that there was some type of altercation between the male victim and two other men. During the course of the fight, one of the two other men fired at least 10 shots, hitting the victims.

Police believe that the woman was an innocent bystander.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, 1-866-2345, or online.

