POLICE: Wyoming Walmart shooting suspect involved in stolen credit cards, guns case in Ada

WYOMING, Mich. — Police say vigilant neighbors in Ada Township, who reported suspicious activity on their street over the weekend, led to the arrest of one of the men accused of shooting up a Walmart in Wyoming on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Latrell Young, 21, ran away from deputies Sunday morning as they investigated reports of people looking through vehicles.

Eventually, he was arrested and after a quick investigation, KCSO connected him to the New Year’s Eve shooting in Wyoming that injured two people in the check out area of the Walmart on 54th Street.

On Monday, Wyoming police released additional details about the arrest, saying Young pulled the trigger.

According to court documents, he and the other suspect tried to take a man’s cell phone, who instead ran away.

As that happened, Young allegedly fired multiple shots which hit the man and a woman not involved.

He faces five felony charges, including assault with intent to murder in the incident and two felony charges and a misdemeanor for the incident in Ada Township.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says the case highlights the importance of community tips.

“These individuals have been responsible for things not only that night, but in many, many different nights,” said LaJoye-Young. “That one caller that says, ‘Hey, I think I hear something funny, I think I'm seeing something funny,’ even though they're not being victimized, their neighbors are, and so they called, we were able to respond and get people into custody, which saved many victims in the future, but also helped bring closure to these cases for the victims of those crimes.”