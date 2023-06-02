Man accused of shooting, killing 2-year-old daughter to stand trial

WYOMING, Mich. — The case against the man accused of shooting and killing his daughter in Wyoming last year will be sent to circuit court.

Seninta Parks was charged with open murder in February 2022 for the death of 2-year-old Khalise Brewer.

A district court judge ruled Friday there is enough evidence for the case to move forward.

Parks was found not competent to stand trial in June 2022 but court documents say that has changed following multiple tests.

This comes several months after a man was sentenced for trafficking the gun used in Khalise’s death.

