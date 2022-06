WYOMING, Mich. — A man charged in the death of his 2-year-old daughter was found incompetent to stand trial Wednesday.

A shooting in Wyoming left Khalise Brewer dead back in February. Her father, Seninta Parks, was charged with open murder days later.

The court will reconvene in 90 days.

