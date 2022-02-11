Wyoming father charged with murdering 2-year-old daughter

WYOMING, Mich. — A father is accused of murdering his 2-year-old daughter in Wyoming.

Seninta Parks is charged with open murder in the death of 2-year-old Khalise Brewer.

Wyoming police responded to a shooting at a two-apartment house located in the 2400 block of Meyer Avenue SW around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say officers found a man who had been shot. Police say they believe it was self-inflicted. Parks was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. However, officers found 2-year-old Khalise Brewer dead at the scene of the shooting.

Khalise had been hit by a bullet fired inside the home.

At a press conference on Thursday, the Wyoming police chief called it "one of the most tragic examples of gun violence" in her career.

The Wyoming Police Department says the 26-year-old father was arraigned at a hospital and has been charged with open murder, firing a gun causing death inside a building, illegal firearm possession and two counts of felony firearms.

We’re told Parks has since been handed over to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Parks has a history of violence and is on parole, adding Khalise was killed at Parks’s residence on Wednesday during a visit.

Those with information in connection to the incident are encouraged to reach out to police by calling 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help with Khalise's funeral expenses.

