Kent County Sheriff: New trend in stolen vehicles

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — After years of Kia and Hyundai vehicles being the target of thieves, a new trend is emerging.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says cars parked in driveways, left unlocked, and containing the keys inside are the dominant characteristics of a recent rash of thefts.

Through the first two weeks of March, ten vehicles in six townships have been stolen. Nine of the cases involve a car, truck, or SUV that had a key inside, was unlocked, and was parked in the driveway. None of the nine stolen vehicles is a Kia or Hyundai.

Some models of the South Korean automaker became a favorite target of thieves because of the lack of an theft immobilizer.

The reported thefts happened in Ada, Byron, Cascade, Gaines, Grand Rapids and Plainfield Townships.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the recent cases are being actively investigated. Deputies are encouraging drivers to lock their vehicles and to securely store the keys.

