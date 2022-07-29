396 attempted, successful Kia and Hyundai thefts in GR since May 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Groups of kids and teens stealing KIAs and Hyundais in Grand Rapids are in serious trouble.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says that any minor stealing a car is a cause for concern.

"It's incredibly dangerous that these kids are out driving," Chief Winstrom explained, "Especially since some of them are as young as 11-year- old."

Since May 1, the number of attempted and successful thefts of Kias or Hyndais has ramped up to 396 in Grand Rapids alone.

In other words, within city limits, over the past 88 days, on average, five cars are stolen or attempted to be stolen every day.

Now, the problem is spreading to the surrounding areas of Kent County, including Walker, Wyoming and Kentwood.

Police say, a lot of times, these young people are not only stealing cars, but also carrying guns. Couple that with a lack of driving skills, and you've got a recipe for something terrible to happen.

"They’re on a path where they’re going to get arrested or into a serious accident. They’re involved in violence that could get them shot or killed," said Chief Winstrom.

Chief Winstrom explained that Michigan State Police helicopters, as well as spike strips, have been helpful in the past to catch thieves, but the problem, he said, isn't solved by simple arrests.

"To get them off that path, it’s going to take more than an arrest. From what I’m told, based on staffing at a state and county level…has diminished since COVID. They’re not getting these services,” said Chief Winstrom.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office does have a coalition of police agencies working to help track and apprehend these young people; however, there is a high rate of reoffending.

The police are asking the public to work with them to help these young people find better solutions.