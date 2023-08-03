Kent County deputies warn against leaving guns, keys in parked cars after overnight thefts

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are reminding motorists to take precautions after they responded to two stolen vehicles in Grand Rapids Township Thursday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the thefts occurred near Crahen Avenue and Bradford Street.

We’re told one gun was also stolen.

The department tells us they responded to car thefts almost daily this week across Grand Rapids, Ada, Gaines, Cascade and Byron townships.

Four guns were stolen because they were inside vehicles when the thefts took place, according to KCSO.

Deputies say one car was recovered in Grand Rapids after being stolen from the Cascade-Spaulding area. However, that car was found with bullet holes.

Community members are urged to refrain from leaving guns or keys inside cars, even if cars are parked indoors.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube