Investigators: Missing Rockford teen was "engaged" to man she was living with

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Investigators say that a missing 17-year-old girl had been living with a 44-year-old man for most of the time she was away. Penelope Wise was located by deputies Sunday afternoon at a home in Rockford.

It was about 11:00 a.m. when investigators arrived on scene after getting a call from a neighbor. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says a “community member” called 911 after seeing the teenager riding a bicycle.

Wise reportedly left her family home voluntarily all the way back on May 31, 2024. She was previously spotted on surveillance camera near the Corner Bar in downtown around midnight on June 1.

Investigators now say that Wise met the 44-year-old man around 2:00 a.m. June 1.

“He was a stranger,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office explains.

“Penny lived with the man in his Rockford home starting on June 1, 2024, until yesterday.”

Investigators also said Monday that the believed the 17-year-old and 44-year-old had become “engaged”.

Since the girl went missing, the Sheriff’s Office has worked extensively with the FBI, the US Marshalls, and the Rockford Department of Public Safety.

The agencies conducted a number of searches in downtown Rockford, near the Corner Bar where she was last seen on camera.