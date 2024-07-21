Missing 17-year-old Wise found safe, living with older man in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Cedar Springs teenager missing for nearly two months was found safe late Sunday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Penelope "Penny" Wise was located at 11 a.m. Sunday in Rockford. Deputies said she had been living with an older man in a Rockford home, left the house on a bicycle and was seen by a community member, who called police.

Deputies said the Rockford Department of Public Safety assisted with locating her.

More details will be released Monday.

The girl had been missing since leaving her home in Cedar Springs on May 31. She had been spotted several times around the area since then.

Deputies told FOX 17 that there was no reason to suspect foul play, that the teen was believed to have left home on her own accord.

There was a $1,000 reward offered for information leading detectives to Wise's whereabouts.

PREVIOUS STORY:

