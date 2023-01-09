Corner Bar sets new goal, fundraises for family of Mya Kelley

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Corner Bar in Rockford continues to support the family of Mya Kelley.

Kelley was shot and killed the day after Christmas. Her father, a long-time line cook at the Corner Bar, is faced with the unimaginable.

General Manager, and friend of the family for three decades, John Vanaram— say they're doing the least they can do.

“We are running the business, doing the things that we normally would be doing. But we have this tragic thing.. here as well. The death of Mya is harder than managing any restaurant," John Vanaram says.

Food Hugs, a Rockford area nonprofit, gave a check to Vanaram to present to the Kelley family, who will be raising Mya's two young children, just 1 and 3 years old.

“We have to work together to make it through it,” Vanaram said.

In just five days, the GoFundMe for Mya's funeral expenses reached its goal. She was laid to rest last week.

The Corner Bar says— they don't plan to stop raising funds. Now, they've set an even bigger goal.

“We want to, for the next step of our fundraising— secure a down payment for a home,” Vanaram said.

