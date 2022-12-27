Watch Now
GRPD investigating overnight homicide

Posted at 7:20 AM, Dec 27, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police tell us they're investigating a homicide that happened around 10 p.m. Monday night.

The victim is an as-yet unnamed 23 year-old woman, found shot to death in a home on Canton St SW near S. Division Ave.

Police are still investigating and details are limited at this time. This article will be updated as details are released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

