Cedar Springs couple admits to hitting 7-year-old, forcing him to sleep in windowless box

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Court documents are shining more light on the conditions a 7-year-old boy was living in when he was removed from a home in Cedar Springs in February.

Kent County Sheriff's Deputies went to the home on a welfare check on February 22 after Network 180 requested a CPS referral. When deputies asked the father to see the boy, he opened a door to a makeshift room where the 7-year-old was wearing only pants.

Investigators say the boy was forced to sleep inside that makeshift room made of wood that was just 3 feet by 4 feet. Deputies reported the walls of the "box" did not reach the ceiling, and had no windows. Inside deputies found a 4-inch thick piece of foam to sleep on and no blankets. A window air conditioning unit sat just outside the box.

The boy was forced to stay in the box for more than 9 hours a day on top of having to sleep there. The door to the box could be locked from the outside, according to court documents.

On Wednesday February 28, Michael Rus, the boy's father, and girlfriend Jessica Kilgore were arrested on charges of second-degree child abuse and unlawful imprisonment. The couple was arraigned Friday, March 1.

Investigators say Rus admitted they both punished the boy by forcing him to run and stand outside in the cold. The couple also withheld food, according to court records.

Deputies told the court the pair admitted and had been observed to hitting the 7-year-old with open hands and closed fists.

After the welfare check on February 22, the boy was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. He is now receiving care outside of his home.

Both Rus and Kilgore are scheduled to be back in court on March 13.

If convicted of both charges, they face a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and a possible $20,000 fine.

Rus's bond is set at $1 million.

Kilgore's bond is set at $750,000.

If you ever have concerns regarding a child's well-being, you can anonymously contact Child Protective Services at 855-444-3911 or contact support resources by calling 2-1-1.

