Father, girlfriend charged with abusing 7-year-old boy

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Investigators say a 7-year-old boy was locked inside a tiny makeshift room for extended periods of time by his father and his girlfriend.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says deputies conducted a welfare check at a home on South Main Street in Cedar Springs on February 22. There they found a 7-year-old boy living with his 47-year-old father and the father's 38-year-old girlfriend.

While at the home deputies learned the boy was kept inside what's described as a makeshift room. Because of the situation and the boy's condition, he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The boy is now receiving care outside of the home.

On February 28, the man and girlfriend were arrested on child abuse and unlawful imprisonment. The couple are not being identified until they are arraigned on those charges.

If you ever have concerns regarding a child's well-being, you can anonymously contact Child Protective Services at 855-444-3911 or contact support resources by calling 2-1-1.

