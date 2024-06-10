Body pulled from Grand River ID's as man from Walker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who drowned in the Grand River on the north end of Grand Rapids has been identified.

28-year-old Miguel Correa was in the water late on Thursday, June 6 when he called for help according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department. People at Riverside Park called 911 to report him struggling in the river. One person tried swimming out to him, but Correa went under before he could be reached.

His body was located a day later by Grand Rapids rescue divers.

The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled Correa's death as asphyxia by drowning.

Correa was a resident of Walker.

How he ended up in the Grand River remains unknown.

