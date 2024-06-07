Rescue teams search for person seen struggling in Grand River

Watch Now
Crews in Grand Rapids have temporarily suspended their search for someone who went missing in the Grand River Thursday night.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews in Grand Rapids have temporarily suspended their search for someone who went missing in the Grand River Thursday night.

Calls first came in at around 9 p.m. regarding the incident in the 3000 block of Monroe Avenue, across the street from the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids.

A bystander told our FOX 17 crew on scene they saw someone struggling in the water.

Grand Rapids’ police and fire departments conducted a search, which was suspended an hour and a half later due to the dark conditions. The search is expected to resume Friday.

