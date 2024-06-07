Rescue teams search for person seen struggling in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews in Grand Rapids have temporarily suspended their search for someone who went missing in the Grand River Thursday night.

Calls first came in at around 9 p.m. regarding the incident in the 3000 block of Monroe Avenue, across the street from the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids.

A bystander told our FOX 17 crew on scene they saw someone struggling in the water.

Grand Rapids’ police and fire departments conducted a search, which was suspended an hour and a half later due to the dark conditions. The search is expected to resume Friday.

FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube