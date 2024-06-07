Search efforts to resume Friday for person who went missing in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are expected to resume their search for a person seen struggling in the Grand River on Thursday.

The focus of this search is off Monroe Avenue, across the street from Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the first call came in around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Bystanders told FOX 17 crews they saw someone struggling in the water.

Both Grand Rapids' Police and Fire Departments conducted the search which was suspended after an hour and a half due to the dark conditions.

Rescue teams says it was because of survivability chances.

"There's a point at which we will treat every drowning in Michigan as a cold water drowning outside of a hot tub," said Grand Rapids Fire Department Battalion Chief Ed Braman. "It's just like you'd see when kids go through the ice, and we'd bring them back after an hour, two hours. We hit that point but after an hour they no longer work, so now we transition to recovery mode," he said.

He says they're well-experienced for a search and recovery like this.

"We train regularly for the river. It's here all the time, people are in it. There's no rhyme or reason when we get a call. It can be when its high, and when its low. I don't have any idea why this person may have been in the position they were in," he said.

Search crews told FOX 17 they would resume the search on Friday, but did not specify when.

