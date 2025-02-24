Alpine Township deadly shooting suspect is in the country illegally, per ICE

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man arrested after Saturday morning's deadly shooting in Kent County now faces multiple criminal charges and possible deportation.

Gilberto Hernandez-Mendez is accused of shooting his girlfriend, her sister and mother in their home on Tabor Road just off Alpine Avenue. The mother, 56-year-old Norma Ramirez-Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene on February 22.

The 42-year-old is charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon, among 11 charges. He also has been flagged by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for illegally entering the U.S.

Hernandez-Mendez allegedly opened fire around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning inside the residence at the Westgate Village Townhouses, then took off in a vehicle.

A neighbor first called 9-1-1, reporting loud noises that sounded like a struggle and asking for a wellness check on the townhouse. Before Kent County deputies arrived, one of the victims called 9-1-1 to report the shooting.

Investigators say 6 people were inside when the shots went off: Ramirez-Martinez, the two sisters and their boyfriends (including Hernandez-Mendez), and an infant child of one of the sisters.

Hernandez-Mendez's girlfriend told police they had been arguing when he pulled out a pistol, shooting her, her sister, and their mother. Court records show he also tried to shoot the sister's boyfriend, but the firearm malfunctioned.

The two sisters, ages 30 and 36, were both hospitalized with serious injuries. The other boyfriend and the baby were unharmed.

Investigators began a search for the suspect, with information he was headed to the Coloma area in his girlfriend's truck. Thanks to Michigan State Police and local police agencies, Hernandez-Mendez was arrested around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say he has prior criminal cases on his record, but did not elaborate on whether he's served time in prison.

In a statement to FOX 17, ICE confirmed Hernandez-Mendez is an illegal alien from Mexico. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Detroit says it will be assisting with the investigation.

Gilberto Hernandez-Mendez is an illegal alien from Mexico who was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office following a shooting in Alpine Township, Michigan Feb. 22. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is assisting the Kent County Sheriff’s Office as this case remains under investigation. ICE has lodged a detainer with the Kent County Correctional Facility.

The shooting in Alpine Township came less than a year after another murder case from West Michigan involving an illegal alien reached national headlines. Brandon Ortiz-Vite admitted to shooting his girlfriend Ruby Garcia, then dumping her body on the shoulder of US-131. He was sentenced in November 2024.

If you or someone you know is involved in a domestic violence situation, you are encouraged to seek help.

The Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline is a free and confidential resource for victims to call or text 24/7 at 1-866-VOICEDV (1-866-864-2338).

Kent County organized the Domestic Violence Action Network to provide connections to several local resources. Some of the organizations involved include Safe Haven Ministries (616) 452-6664 and YWCA West Central Michigan (616) 454-9922.

You can also call 211 to be connected with other resources.

