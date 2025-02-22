Suspect at large after shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt in Alpine Township

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a suspect after a shooting left one woman dead and two others injured.

It happened early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. on Northwest Tabor Road in Alpine Township. We're told deputies responded after a neighbor reported a loud noise and requested a wellness check on a nearby house. The sheriff's office then got another call reporting the shooting, this time from one of the victims.

When they got to the scene, deputies found two victims with serious injuries —a 30-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman who were treated and hospitalized. Deputies also found a third woman between 50 and 60 years old, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the incident probably started as a domestic dispute.

Investigators are now actively searching for the shooter. He's described as a Hispanic man in his 40's.

The suspect took off in a dark green Dodge Ram pickup with dark rims, aftermarket fender flares, a chrome rear bumper, according to the sheriff's office. The truck's green Michigan license plate is 89AFJ8.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is armed, dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him or his truck, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6100. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

