3rd suspect charged in connection with Byron Twp. homicide

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The third suspect in a Byron Township homicide investigation was arraigned Friday afternoon in Kent County.

The sheriff’s office says Javonte Rosa now faces a slew of charges, including felony murder.

Deputies responded to S. Division Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 to find 50-year-old Joseph Wilder from Kentwood, dead inside a pickup truck.

They say he was shot and killed during a robbery at a nearby Huntington Bank ATM.

Later that week, Rhishy Manning and Jaheim Hayes-Goree were charged with felony murder, felony firearms and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The trio also faces charges in connection with an armed robbery along 28th Street, which Kentwood Police say happened on Wednesday, May 25.

A judge denied all three of their bonds.

If you have any information about these crimes or the others that happened in the area between May 24 and May 25, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6125 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

